Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston for Complaining About Media While Playing a Journalist on ‘The Morning Show’: ‘Nerve of This Woman’ | Video

Megyn Kelly thinks Jennifer Aniston has some nerve to complain about tabloid attention over the years when she chose to be in the public eye, particularly now that she’s playing a journalist on AppleTV+’s “The Morning Show.”

On Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host brought up a recent Vanity Fair interview the “Friends” alum and “The Morning Show” star did where she said of the public’s interest in her breakup with Brad Pitt, “if they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids.” Her dislike of the public’s obsession with her for years did not sit right with Kelly who thought it was a part of the gig for becoming a star. She also scrutinized Aniston’s aversion to media coverage when Kelly said she, in fact, relies on it.

“You are the one who put yourself in the public eye and cultivated and chased after this kind of attention,” she said. “No one would be talking about you if you hadn’t put yourself in the public eye, become an actress, and on top of that, because there are actors out there who don’t run around coveting extra attention beyond their acting, but she did. She was in all the magazines. She gave tons of interviews and tons of magazine spreads, but gets upset when the media coverage goes beyond what she’s authorized. That’s not the way it works.”

Play video

Kelly continued: “Just be grateful that there’s interest. That interest is why you have several multimillion-dollar homes and cars and this luxury wardrobe, and why you keep getting cast in these movies. So shut the f–k up. No one wants to hear your complaints about how ‘people like their tabloids and their soap operas,’ you’re damn lucky they do.”

Aniston’s latest role is playing a journalist heading a morning show in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show. Kelly’s guest for the segment Maureen Callahan thought playing a journalist and lambasting coverage about herself did not make much sense to which Kelly immediately agreed.

“It’s so rich to me,” Callahan said. “And then she’s bitching about the media while she’s promoting a show in which she plays a journalist on a morning show. So, we’re media media media. You know, you can’t have it every way you want it. You just can’t.”

“The nerve of this woman to actually get that out there,” Kelly added in agreement.

Watch the full segment above.