Megyn Kelly Rips Jimmy Kimmel and Other Celebs for Dishonesty After Biden Fundraiser: ‘Too Chickens–t to Tell Us’ | Video

Megyn Kelly scolded Hollywood celebrities, including Jimmy Kimmel and Barbra Streisand, for refusing to “set the record straight” about what he really saw at President Joe Biden’s recent Hollywood fundraiser.

“They saw the frail elderly man who needed help getting off the stage. They’re just too chickens–t to tell us about it,” Kelly said on her show Thursday. “Jimmy Kimmel happens to be employed by ABC which happens to have a rather large news organization. And he has been one of President Trump’s most vocal critics. Where are you Jimmy? On vacation? Not good enough. You can still use your thumbs to send out a tweet. You can set the record straight right now, but you won’t.”

In the latest episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host ran down the troubles facing the Democratic Party as it deals with growing concern by both the public and elected officials about Joe Biden’s mental acuity. She bashed Kimmel and other celebrities and Democratic politicians for not being honest about the president and his condition as he runs for a second term against former President Donald Trump.

Kelly was also skeptical about what some officials are calling Biden’s “big boy” press conference about the NATO summit on Thursday afternoon.

“So tonight Joe Biden will hold a ‘big boy’ presser. Trying to convince Pelosi, Schumer, Jeffries, Obama and others he can eat his peas and chicken too! He can stay up late and get his homework in on time! He can go on the potty and pull up his own big boy pants!” Kelly said, incredulous. “And the dignity of his office, already grossly diminished by this dishonest cast of characters will fall even lower. I don’t see how Joe Biden can survive here. I know it’s better for Trump if he does. But I don’t really care. He’s not fit. His staff is part of the biggest presidential cover-up in decades. He needs to step down from the presidency… for the safety of the country. That’s what a big boy would do.”

The conservative journalist also expressed her frustration about powerful figures, including Nancy Pelosi, supporting Biden publicly but sharing doubts about the president privately.

“Now we get news via Politico that Ms. Pelosi is privately saying, behind the scenes, that Joe Biden should step aside, that he cannot win this November,” Kelly said. “Politico citing ‘about a half-dozen lawmakers and others’ for this reporting which means, she’s not even trying now to keep it a secret.”

Kelly went on to talk about the Biden fundraiser, which took place last month. She expressed a similar annoyance with George Clooney, who recently withdrew his longtime public support for Biden in a devastating editorial. She also called others who attended the fundraiser but have remained silent about concerns over Biden’s condition.

“But what about Barbra Streisand? Jimmy Kimmel? They were there too – what did they see?” Kelly asked. “She tweets every 2 seconds. Where’s her tweet about this? Why won’t they tell us what they saw? Democracy dies in darkness, people! Don’t forget! They’re terrified. You all know what they saw.”

The hosts of “Pod Save America” also took fire from Kelly.

“Jon Favreau was at the fundraiser — former Obama staffer and ‘Pod Save America’ cohost. Now he’s out there saying everyone saw what Clooney saw,” Kelly said. “He saw it too! And he’s got a very big platform. Did he use it the next day to tell us all? Hello?! Five-alarm fire people! Joe Biden is infirm and no longer ‘there!’… He said nothing… Just like virtually every other Democratic talking head over the last three years. Zero courage, zero capacity or desire for truth-telling if it would harm anyone on Team Blue.”

Watch the full “The Megyn Kelly Show” episode in the video at the top of this story.