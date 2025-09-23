Megyn Kelly Bemoans ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Return, Says Leftists ‘Don’t Get Canceled’

Megyn Kelly sounded off on Jimmy Kimmel’s return to late night on Tuesday, claiming the comedian skirted cancellation due to his status as a “leftist.”

The political commentator addressed the big Kimmel update on her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” where she blasted the late-night host for sharing “false and inflammatory comments” about Charlie Kirk’s suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson.

Kelly voiced her disapproval on Disney’s decision to reinstate Kimmel after last week’s suspension, and suggested a conservative figure would likely not get the same treatment.

“Because when you’re a leftist, you don’t really get canceled,” she noted in the new episode, “unlike those on the right who are getting canceled and even killed.”

Kelly expressed a similar sentiment on X on Monday, after it was confirmed that Kimmel would be returning to his show after his suspension on Sept. 17.

She wrote, “Must be nice to be a leftist. ‘Cancellation’ lasts five nights and you’re right back under klieg lights. On the right you’re underground.”

Kelly, among other conservative voices, had celebrated Disney’s decision to pull Kimmel from the air after his remarks about Kirk’s alleged killer sparked controversy. At the time, she said she was “absolutely thrilled” by the news and blasted Kimmel as a “despicable pig.”

While conservatives called for Kimmel to be officially fired, others in Hollywood rallied around the late night personality, with many canceling their Disney+ subscriptions and calling for a boycott of other Disney products.

By Monday, Kimmel’s suspension was lifted and his return was scheduled for Tuesday night, with Glen Powell slated as his first guest back.

However, Nexstar and Sinclair have since announced that they will continue to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from airing on their ABC-affiliate stations. So, many may have to find alternative ways to tune in to the new episode.