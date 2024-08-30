Megyn Kelly Complains Kamala Harris Used Her VP as a ‘Big White Blankie’ in CNN Interview | Video

Megyn Kelly didn’t hold back her thoughts on Kamala Harris bringing Tim Walz along to her CNN interview Thursday night. The conservative host claimed that Harris used her vice president as a “big white blankie” during her interview with Dana Bash.

“In honor of her and her decision, I’ve brought my big white blankie and I’m just going to do the show with my own big white blankie,” Kelly said, pulling out and embracing a blanket as she rubbed it to her face. “I’m going to hold my blankie and it’s going to get me through the next 27 minutes of interview from Dana Bash, and also for potentially eight years as commander-in-chief and leader of the free world.”

She continued, setting aside her prop, “She did show up with her blankie, her emotional support governor. He did – if it’s possible – more poorly than she did.”

Kelly’s implication seemed to be that Harris brought Walz, specifically an older white male, to serve as some sort of shield in her interview with Bash.

The host’s critique didn’t stop there. She also brought up the fact that Harris seemed heavily coached for the interview in the low and slow way she answered Bash’s questions. The host mimicked the presidential nominee’s attempts to, as Kelly put it, “super serious.”

“She also looked like she had been coached to try to keep her demeanor very flat, very even-keeled,” Kelly said, beginning her low-voiced monotone impression. “I am a serious person. I am not a giggler, I have no cackle, I have no personality. I am a super serious person – notwithstanding the many years you’ve seen me make an absolute ass out of myself.”

Whatever Kelly’s thoughts on the quality of the interview, it was a big win for CNN. The special drew in 6.31 million viewers for the vice president’s first sit-down interview. It also took the network to a No. 1 ranking in cable news, beating Fox News and MSNBC’s viewership combined.

