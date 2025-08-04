Megyn Kelly Says VP Harris’ Colbert Interview Reminds Her of Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde’: ‘All Classic Kamala’ | Video

Megyn Kelly was reminded of Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde” watching Kamala Harris’ interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host was struck by the similarities between the former presidential candidate – who was on the late night show promoting her upcoming book – and the iconic movie character played by Reese Witherspoon. She said the entire interview felt “all classic Kamala.”

“This is what I find interesting about her,” Kelly said. “It’s how empty she is. The only time she really gets animated is when she talks about race, abortion, or herself. Truly, I’m a connoisseur now of this woman’s commentary, and those are the three things that really light her up, and the giggling about when she gets to herself. ‘I call them my baby nieces, like, that’s something special about me. I have this term of endearment about my two nieces. You see, I put the word baby in front of them … That’s what I do. That’s my thing.’”

She added: “And then she gets equally animated when she gets to her stupid AirPod choice … It’s ridiculous. She comes alive on the subject of ‘Me.’ Reminds me of this gal from ‘Legally Blonde.’”

Play video

Kelly then played a brief clip from the film showing Woods shouting “Me!” in the Harvard halls.

That Harris did her first major interview since the election with Colbert likely only added fuel to Kelly’s fire. The SiriusXM host has tirelessly gone after Colbert since CBS announced his show was canceled and coming to an end in May 2026.

“Many of us have had very public cancelations and some were absolutely brutal,” she said after the news dropped. “And we didn’t invite all our friends to come cry on the set and say, ‘Poor poor her. Poor poor him. American democracy will not be the same.’ Some of us took it like professionals, then picked ourselves up, dusted ourselves off, and moved on with life. Is this how it’s going to be for the next year? Watching this crybaby try to play the victim that his show got cancelled? Grow up. It’s called television, you toddler.”

Watch the full show clip about Harris and the comparison to “Legally Blonde” above.