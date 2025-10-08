Megyn Kelly Thinks Katie Porter ‘Ended Her Campaign’ for Governor With Viral Interview Implosion | Video

Megyn Kelly is sure Katie Porter’s campaign for governor of California is over after a recent interview implosion vent viral.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host broke down Porter’s interview with CBS News correspondent Julie Watts where she threatened to walk out after being asked a number of follow-up questions pertaining to winning Trump voters in the state. Kelly thought the clip would mark the end of Porter’s campaign.

“My own take on it is, Katie Porter’s not ready for prime time,” she said. “That’s obvious. You could tell from the dress she was wearing, the lighting she accepted, and her absolute meltdown on being asked follow-up questions. I mean, pretty basic follow-up questions.”

Kelly added: “Katie Porter knew she had humiliated herself and kept looking for the moral high ground, but couldn’t get there. She was desperately trying to get there, and just never could. She obviously ended her campaign. What Californian would vote for that?”

Porter served in California’s House of Representatives from 2019 through 2025, and announced her intention to run for California Governor in 2026. During the interview, she grew annoyed by an increasing number of follow-up questions after she was asked how she would earn votes from Trump supporters.

“I don’t want to keep doing this,” Porter said, reaching for her mic. “I’m going to call it.”

Stunned, Watts asked, “You’re not gonna do the interview with us?”

“Nope. Not like this, I’m not. Not with seven follow ups to every single question you ask,” Porter responded. “I want to have a pleasant, positive conversation [in] which you ask me about every issue on this list, and if [after] every question you’re gonna make up a follow-up question, then we’re never gonna get there.”

Porter continued: “I have never had to do this before. Ever. I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you, and I don’t want this all on camera.”

The gubernatorial candidate did end up finishing the interview with Watts but the clip was all her opposition needed to go on the offensive. Multiple other candidates took to social media with the video as proof Porter was not capable of the position.

“We need a leader who will solve hard problems and answer simple questions,” Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democratic candidate also running for governor, tweeted Tuesday in response to Porter’s remarks.

“It’s absolutely amazing, this Katie Porter interview,” Steve Hilton, a Republican and former Fox News host who is also running for governor, said. “[Democrats] can’t withstand the most basic questions. They totally crumble. That’s why I’m running for governor.”

