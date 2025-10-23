Megyn Kelly and Meghan McCain went back and forth on X on Thursday after the latter criticized Tucker Carlson’s behavior during his stand-in appearance for Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA’s debate/speaking event at Indiana University on Tuesday.

“Every single thing about this is the polar opposite of how Charlie Kirk debated people who disagreed with him,” McCain said in an X post on Thursday. McCain made her tweet in a response to a video that showed Carlson telling a student to “get off the f—king Internet” after he’d claimed Carlson was worth “$50 million.”

“Swearing at students and making a spectacle is beneath everyone,” McCain added.

Every single thing about this is the polar opposite of how Charlie Kirk debated people who disagreed with him.



Swearing at students and making a spectacle is beneath everyone. https://t.co/NKroGQIS8z — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 23, 2025

A few hours later, Kelly checked into the conversation by telling McCain to just be grateful that Carlson took the time out of his “busy” schedule to make the event.

“No one is expecting any of the ppl subbing for Charlie to imitate Charlie,” Kelly said. “Tucker is standing in for his friend despite his own busy life & not without risk to Tucker’s own safety. I think the appropriate reaction is just: thank you & may God bless you and keep you safe, TC.”

No one is expecting any of the ppl subbing for Charlie to imitate Charlie. Tucker is standing in for his friend despite his own busy life & not without risk to Tucker’s own safety. I think the appropriate reaction is just: thank you & may God bless you and keep you safe, TC. https://t.co/gLRLxgcu1g — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 23, 2025

About 30 minutes later, McCain responded with: “We’re just gonna have to agree to disagree Megyn.”

We're just gonna have to agree to disagree Megyn. https://t.co/pXmbfqOc4A — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 23, 2025

Carlson appeared at IU as part of Turning Point USA’s “American Comeback Tour.” Per WRTV, Kirk planned on visiting the institution before his fatal shooting at Utah Valley University. About 3,000 people attended the event, which Gov. Mike Braun and comedian Jobob opened. Abortion, redistricting and Ukraine were some of the topics Carlson discussed.