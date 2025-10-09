Megyn Kelly to Get Her Own SiriusXM Channel in Multiyear Deal

“The Megyn Kelly Show” is set to become the “The Megyn Kelly Channel” on SiriusXM, the radio broadcasting company announced on Thursday.

Starting on Nov. 4, the Triumph Channel will move to channel 123 as the journalist-turned-podcaster takes over channel 111. Her titular channel will feature her hit podcast episodes, as well as a new daily aftershow program and other original content.

“Linear television news is dead. People can’t stand those stilted, censored conversations anymore, which is exactly why this medium is thriving. I’m thrilled to deliver our bold brand of no-B.S. news live on SiriusXM and to be expanding my relationship with such a stellar, blue-chip brand and great partner,” Kelly said in a Thursday statement. “Soon our listeners will have the Megyn Kelly Channel to enjoy and trust for the conversations and content they love.”

Per the multiyear deal, “The Megyn Kelly Show” will run first on SiriusXM before being available as a podcast on other platforms.

The update comes a week after Kelly publicly shut down rumors she was possibly being recruited to join CBS News under new Paramount leadership. In fact, she called the speculation “absurdity” and insisted she would never leave her podcasting job.

Prior to starting her podcast, Kelly spent more than a decade working at Fox News. She made the jump to NBC News in 2017, but left the organization in 2019 following her blackface commentary. However, NBC still had to pay her out the remaining $30 million in her contract, which she used to start her own production company.



