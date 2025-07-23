Megyn Kelly Launches ‘MK True Crime’ Podcast Channel With Wide Array of Legal Content, Contributors | Exclusive

Megyn Kelly is launching “MK True Crime,” a new channel on the MK

Media podcast network that will feature a wide array of content and star contributors, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The channel expands MK Media’s podcast offerings beyond news and entertainment with original “Kelly’s Court” segments, live trial coverage, in-depth investigations, legal analysis and more. “MK True Crime” launches Aug. 5, with shows airing twice a week on YouTube and all podcast platforms.

The journalist and “Megyn Kelly Show” host graduated Juris Doctor at Albany Law School, started her law practice with two years at Chicago firm Bickel & Brewer LLP and spent the rest of her more than nine-year legal career at the prestigious Jones Day. She also covered the Supreme Court for Fox News for three years.

“My legal background has been a key component of my journalism since I started in the industry, and I’m thrilled to expand the MK Media podcast network into the true crime space,” Kelly told TheWrap. “The fact that so many of our audience’s favorite legal contributors will be a part of this will make it even more fun, must-see-YouTube, when legal news breaks.”

“MK True Crime” contributors will include Mark Geragos, Arthur Aidala, Mark Eiglarsh, Dave Aronberg, Phil Holloway, Ashleigh Merchant, Jonna Spilbor and more.

“The Megyn Kelly Show” launched in 2020 as an audio-only podcast before partnering with SiriusXM the following year as a daily live radio show. Since expanding to video, it has become one of the most-consumed independent shows in the United States, with hundreds of millions of views per month across all platforms, including Instagram, TikTok and X.

MK Media has since added “The Nerve with Maureen Callahan,” “Next Up with Mark Halperin,” “Spot On with Link Lauren” and “After Party with Emily Jashinsky.” Find out more about the MK Media podcast network and “The Megyn Kelly Show” at MegynKelly.com.