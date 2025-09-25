Megyn Kelly Mocks Kimmel for Emotional Late-Night Return, Says He Cried Because He ‘Almost Lost His Precious Show’ | Video

Megyn Kelly mocked Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional return to his late-night show and said his tears were about almost losing his show, not genuine remorse.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the podcast host tore into Kimmel’s return to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier in the week after being taken off the air for six day over jokes he made about Charlie Kirk’s killer. Kelly did not believe that the late-night host’s emotions were from a sincere place.

“He did go back to the airwaves on Tuesday night, and was a self-pitying baby,” she began. “That was my take on it. Boo f–king hoo! He almost cried for himself. He wasn’t sorry about what he said about MAGA breeding the Charlie Kirk shooter, which was a lie. And the reason I know is because he didn’t correct the record, nor did he apologize. It was unbelievable. He got there and cried and whined for himself.”

Kelly continued: “He is crying for himself. And on top of it, the reason he’s speaking about Erika Kirk’s willingness to forgive is because he wants everyone to forgive him without actually apologizing or owning up to what he did. That’s why he’s so deeply touched by it. He’s basically saying, ‘Forgive me, let me off the hook. I deserve forgiveness,’ though he doesn’t even acknowledge what he actually did, and in the context of this whole thing, actually doubles down by ripping on MAGA and conservatives.”

In his monologue following the return to airwaves, Kimmel said that he understood why his remarks felt “ill-timed or unclear.”

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it … nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual.”

Kelly however, was unswayed. The radio host pointed to left-leaning celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis for having genuine emotional reactions to someone with whom they disagreed politically. She assumed Kimmel was more emotional about almost losing his show.

“Jimmy Kimmel didn’t shed tears over Charlie Kirk,” Kelly said. “He cried for himself because he almost lost his precious show. That’s why he was able to work up that emotion into his voice, because, ‘Oh, my God, I’m not going to be on this stage under the klieg lights anymore!’”

