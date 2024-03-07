Megyn Kelly mocked Joy Reid for claiming that Republicans won’t vote “based on economics,” but rather on the basis of a candidate’s racial identity.

During the latest episode of Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast series “The Megyn Kelly Show,” she chastised Reid over her comments about the intention behind republican voters, suggesting they’re afraid communities of color will take over the country and would rather ensure politicians of color stay out of leadership roles even when their legislative policies align with their own.

“I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but voters on the Republican side are not voting on the economy, so they shouldn’t be touting that. They’re voting on race and racial animus, so says Joy Reid,” Kelly said on Wednesday.

“You see, the Blacks want to, or the Republicans want to get all the Blacks out of the colleges,” she added. “How do we get the Blacks out of universities. This is so absurd. It’s so insulting. But it’s kind of hard to get insulted by Joy Reid now, she’s just such a comical figure.”

The National Review’s Rich Lowry then chimed in, saying Reid’s comments were “out of touch,” explaining that he feels there are other racial and ethnic groups outside of white people that are also concerned about border security.

“Plenty of Latinos care about it as well. Plenty of African Americans care about it as well,” Lowry said. “It’s a top issue, maybe the top issue, depending on the poll, for a reason.”

Coming back in, Kelly said she feels race has become the center of every issue.

“Everything is reduced to race. You’re upset about illegal immigration? You don’t like brown people. You’re upset about illegal immigration? You want Blacks out of colleges. What are you saying? ‘All the Blacks in the colleges are illegal immigrants?’” she stated. “If I said that, you’d be calling me a racist pig, Joy Reid. It’s no better when you say it.”

Kelly then went on to call MSNBC commentators Reid, Rachel Maddow and Jen Psaki “the worst,” and said that their thoughts about violence from migrants and the border issue are wrong, citing Virginia voters’ concerns.

“The most disgusting comment of the night, and that’s saying something because MSNBC is really giving itself a run for its money each night,” Kelly said. “They all trickle down on who could be the worst. You’ve got three of the faves, Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow and Jen Psaki scoffing, just sneering at this notion that Virginia voters are going to vote based on immigration or care about immigration.”

She continued, “’Migrant crime is not a thing.’ Tell it to the family of the 14-year-old girl in Campbell County, Virginia, who was just sexually assaulted by an illegal from Venezuela, who’s now been arrested and charged after he crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, in September of 2003. It was September and released into the United States by the feds … they laugh and sneer at their own peril. They’ll learn in November what the truth is.”

Kelly’s remarks stem from comments Reid made on MSNBC this week.

“Republican voters don’t vote that way. They don’t vote based on economics or based on the benefits they’re getting economically from the president,” Reid said. “They’re increasingly, from the tea party on, they’re voting on race. They’re voting on this idea of an invasion of brown people over the border. The idea that they can’t get whatever job they want, a Black person got it, therefore drive all the Black folks out of the colleges, get rid of DEI. That is what they’re voting on. They’re just voting specifically on racial animus at this stage. It isn’t about economics.”