Megyn Kelly Mocks Zohran Mamdani, AOC as Privileged ‘Cosplayers’ With Fake ‘Street Cred’ | Video

The Bronx tough talk, the eating with the hands – it’s all fake, says Megyn Kelly, who called out “cosplayers” Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for exaggerating their humble backgrounds to gain a foothold with voters. Both, “The Megyn Kelly Show” host said Monday, are actually pretty privileged.

Zohran, the democratic socialist nominee for New York City mayor, is “out there cosplaying like a third-world person, because he lived in Uganda for the first seven years and then moved here. He’s 33. This video of him eating with his fingers is circulating while he’s talking about how he understands the third world.”

Kelly was referring to a viral video of Mamdani eating a meal with his fingers – or possibly a piece of bread. In any case, “that’s not how somebody who’s an American eats, but it’s him cosplaying third world person and understanding third world even though his mother is a multi-millionaire film director and his father is a chair professor at Columbia!”

Kelly noted that Mamdani’s mother is the acclaimed Indian‑American filmmaker Mira Nair, best known for directing films such as “Monsoon Wedding,” “Mississipi Masala” and “The Namesake” – which she reportedly passed on a “Harry Potter” film to direct.

“[Mamdani] talked her out of doing it in favor of directing something that was more akin with their values, and that made $20 million,” Kelly said. “This is the guy who’s going to be our economic steward in America’s greatest city? Once you forgo the billion-dollar film for the $20 million film, because it’ll make me feel good about myself.”

As for AOC: “She’s a liar. She’s another cosplayer,” Kelly said. “Anyone can do what she’s doing. You look at your circumstances and talk about them in the most dire terms possible, to make yourself sound tougher than you are, to make it sound like you overcame more than you did, and, in her case, to make it sound like you have street cred when you try to fight the oligarchy. Honestly.”

Kelly pointed out that while Ocasio-Cortez lived in the Bronx until she was 5, she was mostly raised in a tony neighborhood in Westchester: “What she wants to do is to inflate the five years of Bronx living when she was a toddler, into her actual origin story.”

Kelly used her own upbringing as an example of how someone could make a fairly privileged life sound less-so.

“I could sit here and say I was raised by a single mom who was a nurse, who put me through college with their own blood, sweat, and tears. It’s true. All of that is true, except there’s some context,” she said. “For the first 15 years of my life, I had an intact family. My dad was alive and well, and was a college professor … And we were double-income family, and my mom was within nine credits of getting her PhD, and was eventually a nursing manager, and then my dad died suddenly, and my mom did have to put me through college with my dad’s insurance money. So yeah, we had some knocks, but you see what I’m saying, leaving out the other part would lead you to think I had a much tougher childhood than I really did.”

