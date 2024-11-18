Megyn Kelly Calls Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ‘Dishonest Jokes of Faux Journalists’ After Trump Interview | Video

Megyn Kelly had a pretty succinct response to “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago: “Go f–k yourselves.”

After news broke that Scarborough and Brzezinski visited Trump last Friday to “restart communications,” Kelly quickly put together a sizzle reel of them coming for the former president throughout his campaign before playing their clip explaining why they met with him late last week. Her feelings on the change were clear.

“Go f–k yourselves you dishonest jokes of faux journalists,” the host said on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Monday. “What an absurd farce that was.”

Kelly then said she was shocked to find she agreed with Keith Olbermann, who called the MSNBC hosts “confidence tricksters and grifters.”

“They only care about power rather than believe what they say,” the podcast caption noted.

The MSNBC hosts revealed their surprising meeting with Trump on Monday morning’s show. They said their hope was to reignite communications between “Morning Joe,” the network as a whole and the incoming Trump administration.

“We didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues, and we told him so,” Scarborough told viewers Monday morning. Those issues included but were not limited to abortion rights, mass deportation and Trump purportedly seeking retribution on political opponents and the media.

“What we did agree on was to restart communications,” Brzezinski added. She used her father, diplomat and political scientist Zbigniew Brzezinski, as an example, noting that he often spoke with world leaders he “profoundly disagreed” with. “That’s a task shared with reporters and commentators alike.”

She summarized, “Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but also talking with him.”