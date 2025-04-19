Megyn Kelly Slams Obamas’ Relationship After Michelle’s ‘IMO’ Podcast Episode: ‘Married the Wrong People’ | Video

Megyn Kelly isn’t buying former First Lady Michelle Obama’s marriage advice. In response to the first episode of her new “IMO” podcast (in which Obama spoke about her marriage to former President Barack Obama), Kelly said, “I think she and he married the wrong people.”

Kelly and guest Maureen Callahan, an opinion writer for the Daily Mail, scrutinized Obama’s assertion, “If the odds were you’re going to be married to your partner for 50 years and 10 of those years could be bad, you know? You’d sign up for it, you know? And that’s really how it works out.”

Michelle and Barack Obama married in 1992.

“Is it, Michelle? I’ve been married for 17-and-a-half years and not one was bad. I think she and he married the wrong people,” Kelly said.

Callahan agreed and added that she doesn’t believe the former First Lady speaks of her husband positively.

“This is only her third episode. I can’t think of anybody I would go to for advice less than Michelle Obama. She really doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” she said. “First of all, she loves to tell us she hated Barack for a good decade. Please, teach me how to have a successful relationship with someone you clearly respect and admire. Every time she’s on the air, it’s like, ‘I’m dragging this ball of dead weight behind me. His name? Barack Obama.’”

Michelle Obama has been open about the strain that her husband’s two terms put on their marriage. In 2023 she told Revolt TV, “People think I’m being catty by saying this – it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When [our daughters] were little.”

“IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” debuted in March. Though the podcast got off to a slow start, in recent weeks episodes have largely had more than 300,000 views on YouTube. The podcast is produced by Higher Ground.

Watch the exchange between Kelly and Callahan in the video above.