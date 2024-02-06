Megyn Kelly doesn’t believe Prince Harry’s decision to travel back to the United Kingdom to be with King Charles after his cancer diagnosis was made with the best intentions.

“I’m sorry, I wish I could believe that that was about supporting his father who is ill, but I don’t,” Kelly said on her podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Monday. Her words came hours after news that the Duke of Sussex would be traveling to the U.K. to check in with the king as he begins treatment for an unnamed cancer following treatment last week for a benign, enlarged prostate.

Later in the royal news segment, which was coanchored by guest and writer Paul Murray, Kelly emphasized that the prince “tried to stick the knife into his dad” in recent years as controversy swirled around the royal family’s support of his marriage to Markle. She then suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex named the king as a member of the royal family who was concerned about Markle’s race as part of Omid Scobie’s book, “Endgame.”

“When Charles was going through the hospital treatments to figure out what was going on with the enlarged prostate was right around the time Omid Scobie’s book was mysteriously translated to reveal who the alleged racists were in the royal family, who supposedly said that they were concerned about the color of Meghan and Harry’s child, and it was revealed one of them was allegedly King Charles,” Kelly said.

Kelly maintained that “there’s no way” anyone provided Scobie that information but the estranged royals. “So these two, in my view, have been sticking the knife into King Charles for years now. The royal family at large.”

She continued: “It’s the same thing with the queen. Was there any person or person more responsible for stress within the family than those two, leading up to her unfortunate death? As he falls ill with cancer — I’m not blaming these two — but I also don’t have it in me to cheer for his heartfelt return to be by his dad’s bedside when he’s in trouble when he is the family member, more than any other, who tried to stick the knife into his dad as he was ascending to the thrown, has been ignoring him when he goes to the U.K.”

On Monday, the Buckingham Palace said that a “form of cancer” was found in King Charles, 75, during a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement. The details about the cancer’s stage or the type have not been released. King Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement said.