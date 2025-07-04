Megyn Kelly Rebukes Charlize Theron for ‘Vulgar’ Orgasm Comments: ‘Have Some Class’

Megyn Kelly blasted Charlize Theron as “vulgar” and classless for sharing her perspective on sex and being a single woman on Wednesday’s episode of “Call Her Daddy”

The conservative host began Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show” by questioning why Theron even agreed to go on the popular podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. The actress is in the middle of a press tour for her new Netflix movie “The Old Guard 2.”

“She decided to go on a podcast tour for some reason,” Kelly said. “She sat down with ‘Call Her Daddy,’ the sex podcaster who interviewed Kamala Harris — all about how much they love abortions.” She chastised the actress for trying to act like a “super cool girl.”

On the “Call Her Daddy” episode Theron was asked to give her best sex advice and the actress responded candidly saying, “I am the last person to ask [for sex tips]. I’m sounding very cocky here, but I think it’s because I’ve found this freedom in my 40s where I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ Just for perspective, I’ve probably had three one-night stands in my entire life. But I did just recently f–k a 26-year-old, and it was really amazing. I’ve never done that. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ Women should be the ones that are like, ‘F–k you, I’m going to have an orgasm.’”

Kelly looked appalled and pointed out the irony that she was criticizing Theron of all people, who played her in 2019’s “Bombshell.” She also made a point to note that she can’t be sued for defamation for sharing her opinion, because she was clearly stating it was just her opinion.

“Maybe she’s just boring and stays home on Friday nights, but it seems like she’s compensating for something,” Kelly said. “She’s 49 years old trying to sound 26. It feels weird. She’s one of our biggest stars — act like it. Have some class.”

Kelly clearly took issue with the open discussion about sex on the podcast and called talking about it “vulgar” and “inappropriate.” She also blasted Theron for her commentary about single motherhood and the role men played in her life.

“It’s strange to see one of our most famous actresses sit down cross-legged with a sex podcaster talking about orgasms and who they slept with,” she said. “It’s off-putting. Then she doubles down on how little she needs a man in her life, even when it comes to child-rearing.”

Ironically, on the “Call Her Daddy” episode Theron talked about the harsh judgement single mothers and older women face when they don’t have men in their lives. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress said the assumption is that something must be wrong with the woman. Theron added that she felt an immense sense of freedom that comes from raising a child alone.

“That’s just affectation,” Kelly said of the actress’ comments while also chiding her for swearing so much. “She’s trying to be the cool, young girl who doesn’t need a man. She’s proud that there’s no father in the picture. Great. Good for you. People can make up their own minds, but this isn’t how I want to see our biggest stars behave. She’s on the opposite side of the political aisle from us, but you never see Julia Roberts do this kind of thing.”

