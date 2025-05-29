Megyn Kelly Responds to Beyoncé Splicing Footage of Her Into ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour, Slams Singer for Playing the Victim | Video

Megyn Kelly is clapping back at Beyoncé after learning footage of her making disparaging remarks about the singer has been featured on the “Cowboy Carter” tour.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host brought up clips of her that were spliced into Beyoncé’s ongoing concert tour. In the clip, which was from an appearance on “Paul Murray Live,” Kelly mockingly said the album was being referred to as a Second Coming and that Beyoncé was the savior of country music. Kelly called the artist “one more aggrieved woman” for her inclusion of the remarks.

“You’re not allowed to rip on her, by the way, you’re not allowed to rip on Michelle Obama, either, but we do,” Kelly said as she talked about how Beyoncé is considered untouchable from criticism. “Too bad. The more untouchable you tell me somebody is, the more likely I am to want to hit them.”

She continued: “She had to scour the internet to find anybody who offered any criticism of this move whatsoever. Here is another one of the most privileged, beloved women in the world … and richest based on her own fortune, never mind the man she’s married to, but still has to look for the one sliver where she could play the victim and be aggrieved, because big bad Megyn Kelly said something completely milk toast about her entry into country music.”

Kelly is one of the few who are not on board with the “Cowboy Carter” tour. When the shows kicked off in L.A. at the end of April, a number of celebrities took to social media to celebrate the performance.

“Finally got to sing ‘Texas Hold ‘Em at the top of my lungs with Beyoncé!” Oprah Winfrey shared in a video post the day after Beyoncé’s first night in Los Angeles. “Threw my keys up so hard and now I gotta go find them.”

“COWBOY CARTER GAVE ME EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED! I am filled!! So many messages! WHAT A NIGHT!!! MY SIS! BlueBlue’s WALK!! Rumi’s unforgettable Smile!!! INCREDIBLE SHOW!!” Kelly Rowland exclaimed.

