Megyn Kelly took shots at Jimmy Kimmel Monday after the late night host shared he’s obtained Italian citizenship and is ready to use it instead of living under President Donald Trump’s second term.

“He’s yet another leftist who’s thinking about about fleeing America, so afraid is he of Trump,” Kelly said during “The Megyn Kelly Show,” spotlighting Kimmel’s recent sit-down with comedian and ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman on her namesake podcast.

“The absurdity of this. I would say go, but I love Italy too much to say that,” Kelly continued. “They don’t deserve this. I’m sorry, but he should go to Ireland. They do deserve this. They’re as woke as they come.”

The conservative commentator then took a beat to criticize Ireland on the whole — “My people, who are among the toughest people on Earth, or were, have gone completely woke,” she said. “But I’m Irish and Italian, so I have empathy, and I really, he should not go to Italy. It’s too beautiful a country to host Jimmy Kimmel. And why would they have given him citizenship to begin with?”

Watch the full segment below:

Kelly’s remarks came after Kimmel revealed to Silverman that he’d copped himself dual citizenship while appearing on her “The Sarah Silverman Podcast.” Kelly played a clip of the moment, which aired itself on Thursday.

“I did get Italian citizenship,” Kimmel shared at the time. “I do have that, and what’s going on is as bad as you thought it was going to be, it’s so much worse. It’s just unbelievable. I feel like it’s probably even worse than he would like it to be.”

Coming back in Kelly, dragged the late night host for suggesting he knows what’s going through Trump’s mind.

“Oh, sure. ‘Cause we looked at Jimmy Kimmel to figure out insights into how Donald Trump is thinking,” Kelly said.

At the end of the day, Kelly concluded that she supports Kimmel leaving the U.S. — but challenges whether or not he actually ever would.

“In any event, he should go, he should definitely leave. He won’t, he’s just saying that to get plaudits from fellow leftist Sarah Silverman and from people who listen to that show,” Kelly said. “He will never leave his very lucrative but loser of a show on ABC late night. He’s not going to abandon that because feeling important and like he matters is too important to Jimmy Kimmel. But he’s got to get stroked by leftists by saying he’s gotten Italian citizenship and he may indeed exercise it by leaving a United States that even Donald Trump feels has gone too far. Not our guy for insight’s on Trump’s thinking, I think we know that.”