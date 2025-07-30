Megyn Kelly Says Trump Should Not Pardon ‘Woman Abuser’ Diddy Amid Epstein Scandal: ‘MAGA Is Already Upset’

Megyn Kelly really does not think President Trump should pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs while he’s still dealing with the Epstein list fallout.

The host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” took to social media Wednesday, hoping the president chose not to pardon the rapper. She pointed to the fact Trump is still dealing with the fallout surrounding the lack of an Epstein client list release as just one of the reasons why pardoning Combs would only hurt him further.

“Trump should not pardon Diddy,” Kelly wrote. “He doesn’t deserve it. He’s a Trump hater. He’s a woman abuser. MAGA is already upset over elites seeming to cover for each other. This would not help. GOP struggling with young female voters, most of whom will HATE a Diddy pardon.”

Combs was on trial for alleged crimes of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. In a split verdict, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but was found guilty on two of the prostitution charges. Those carry a max sentence of 10 years each.

Trump first said he would consider looking at a pardon for Combs back in May before the trial was over.

“I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me,” he said.

Trump added: “I’d look at what’s happening, and I haven’t been watching it too closely, although it’s certainly getting a lot of coverage. I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, sort of that relationship busted up.”

Trump’s recent pardons include reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley.