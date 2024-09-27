Megyn Kelly Slams Ellen DeGeneres for Claiming She Was Run Out of Hollywood: ‘You Are Doing a Netflix Special’ | Video

Megyn Kelly and Rob Schneider made sure viewers were clear on how they perceive Ellen DeGeneres’ attempted comeback, following the cancelation of her syndicated talk show, through her new Netflix comedy special.

On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the conservative host brought up that in promos for DeGeneres’ new special, she plays the victim card and claims that she was run out of Hollywood. The Netflix special comes after her daytime show “Ellen” ended partially because of her toxic behavior on set.

“Out of all people on Earth to be feeling sorry for herself, Ellen should not be on the list… As she speaks from this grandiose stage on Netflix,” Kelly said. “Hello, you haven’t been canceled if you are doing a Netflix special. She got 20 million for the one before this. I’m sure she’s fine.”

“They’re going to let her back in because she’s a lesbian, she’s a leftist, and she didn’t hit one of their sacred cows,” Kelly asserted as she made sure liberals at large caught strays in her discussion. “Nastiness? That’s their bread and butter.”

For his part, frequent Adam Sandler collaborator and former “SNL” cast member Schneider cracked a joke about how hard other left-leaning women in Hollywood have it.

“Look at Oprah, on how hard it is to her… Michelle Obama… Look how hard it is for women in America,” the comic, who’s leaned into his conservative politics, said. “They’re hurting!”

In her special, “For Your Approval,” DeGeneres spends the runtime unpacking her ousting from Hollywood. She recalled the first headline she saw after everything went down being “How Ellen DeGeneres Became the Most Hated Person in America.”

“It’s a horrible thing to say about somebody, and to make it worse, there was no trophy, no awards banquet, nothing,” she joked. “Just the title. Just, you know, I made a sash at home and I wore that around just to feel like I had something, you know?”

She was also clear that she wasn’t apologizing for her behavior. DeGeneres said that ending every episode of “Ellen” saying “be kind to one another” ended up putting her in a box.

“I became a brand, a one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced every day up steps. Do you know how hard it was to dance up steps?” she quipped. “Would a mean person dance up steps? I don’t think so. Had I ended my show by saying ‘Go f–k yourselves,’ people would’ve been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind.”

DeGeneres went on to point out double standards for men and women — not just in Hollywood, but in life.

“We have all these unwritten rules based on gender of acceptable behavior, of who we’re allowed to be, and how we’re allowed to act,” she said. “And if we don’t follow those rules, it makes people uncomfortable. And when people get uncomfortable, there are consequences. For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I’ve been kicked out of show business.”

You can watch “The Megyn Kelly Show” clip above. “Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval” is currently streaming on Netflix.