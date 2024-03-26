Megyn Kelly put the “sanctimonious anchors” at “Dem-SNBC” on blast Tuesday for inciting “an internal pile-on” and massive media blowback to NBC News’ hiring of Ronna McDaniel.

The former RNC chair was just hired by the news network last week, and following a number of critical on-air responses to journalists at the company, including Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow, Kelly believes McDaniel “is probably going to get fired today.”

But worst of all, the podcast host was upset with the situation for making her watch Maddow for the first time. “The Rachel Maddow Show” dedicated a large chunk of time Monday admonishing NBC News for adding McDaniel to their payroll as a contributor — and apparently, Kelly tuned in.

“According to MSNBC, what’s happening here is very dangerous, all right? These are dangerous times, and we have to respond accordingly,” Kelly said Tuesday. “What’s happening here, according to Rachel Maddow, is a long con of a national party — the Republican Party — getting behind a Hitler-esque figure and his claims of a fraudulent election, because what they’re trying to do is lower your defenses against his inevitable claim that he, once returned to office, should be allowed to stay there indefinitely. She laid it all out in explaining why McDaniel is just that dangerous … I watched 27 minutes of Rachel Maddow last night. I did it for you. I’ve never done that before. I could not believe the dramatics.”

Kelly was visibly exasperated with the fallout of network staffers, particularly those at MSNBC, over the last week. The majority of the NBC News journalists who have spoken out against McDaniel joining their ranks have accused her of paving the way for former President Donald Trump to lead an insurrection on the Capitol and to continue denying the results of the 2020 election in its aftermath.

“Look, there’s a reason why there’s a lot of journalists at NBC News uncomfortable with this,” Todd said on Sunday’s “Meet the Press.” “Because many of our professional dealings with the RNC over the last six years have been met with gaslighting, have been met with character assassination.”

“Ronna McDaniel has not done one thing in the past week to bring this on – no new information has been imparted to the NBC brass other than its anchors’ professed horror at the notion of working with … an election denier,” Kelly argued.

“Our sacred airwaves! They must be protected from liars,” she said, mockingly.

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” segment in the video above.