Former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Joins NBC News as Contributor 

Ronna McDaniel, who recently stepped down as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is joining NBC News as an on-air contributor as election coverage picks up. 

McDaniel will make her NBC News debut as a political analyst on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” and will contribute to all NBC News and MSNBC platforms. 

McDaniel’s Sunday appearance will also be her first interview since resigning from the RNC. However, conversations about the interview were taking place prior to her hiring as a contributor, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. 

The former RNC chairwoman will join the NBC News team in special election coverage on the broadcast network and on the network’s streaming service NBC News NOW. 

McDaniel took over the RNC leadership role in 2017, as the second woman to have been elected as chair of the RNC. She served four terms, becoming the longest serving female chair of either national political party. Prior to her RNC role, McDaniel served as the chair of the Michigan Republican Party. 

The hiring of McDaniel was announced in an internal memo from NBC News senior VP of politics Carrie Budoff Brown who wrote that “It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team.” 

“As we gear up for the longest general election season in recent memory, she will support our leading coverage by providing an insider’s perspective on national politics and on the future of the Republican Party — which she led through some of the most turbulent and challenging moments in political history,” the memo continued. 

