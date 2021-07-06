Megyn Kelly Signs With SiriusXM for Daily Show

Megyn Kelly announced Tuesday she’s heading to SiriusXM to do a two-hour radio show every day.

The former Fox News and NBC host retweeted a Hollywood Reporter article on the move by way of confirmation. She wrote, “Happy to announce our show (already one of the top podcasts in the USA after 9 mos) is expanding its reach – partnering w/SiriusXM (a great team!) in a live, 2-hour show, going 5 days/wk & adding video too. Starts in September. Thank you to our listeners!”

According to a release, “The Megyn Kelly Show” will run on channel 111 from 12 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET every day starting Sept. 7. Red Seat Ventures, which distributed the original podcast, will handle production of the program, which will offer videos to subscribers. Subscribers to the podcast will have access to episodes on a delay. The program will feature Kelly’s commentary and interviews with newsmakers as well as calls from listeners.

“I’m thrilled to be taking our program to the next level by broadcasting it live for SiriusXM’s massive audience,” Kelly said in a statement included in Tuesday’s release. “My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than

a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events. I can’t think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SiriusXM, which has always been a leader in predicting market trends and is perfectly positioned for the evolving manner in which Americans consume their news.”

Kelly’s podcast is young, but has generated plenty of headlines. Just last week, she said during an episode that teaching children critical race theory is like “abuse.”

The podcast came after months of silence from Kelly, who hastily exited NBC a little over a year after joining from Fox News.

NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today” was canceled in 2018, days after she suggested on air that wearing blackface might not be racist in certain instances, like on Halloween.

“What is racist?” she asked. “You get in trouble if you’re a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. When I was a kid that was OK as long as you were dressing up as a character.”