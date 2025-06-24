Megyn Kelly ‘Skeptical’ of Middle East Cease-Fire – but Trusts Trump on Iran Nukes: ‘They’re Too Crazy’

Megyn Kelly says she trusts that Donald Trump’s decision to bomb nuclear facilities in Iran was based on reputable intel and, ultimately, the right thing to do. But as far as a lasting cease-fire goes? She’s skeptical.

“I’m not skeptical about Israel’s ability to fight — not even a little,” the journalist said Tuesday on “The Megyn Kelly show.” “I’m skeptical about the prospects of a lasting cease-fire in the Middle East, that Israel will stand down, that Iran will stand down, that one of Iran’s proxies will remain down.”

The conservative host said she certainly agrees with Trump’s assessment during a candid moment speaking with reporters on Tuesday, when the president dropped another kind of bomb, saying: “These people don’t know what the f–k they’re doing.”

“That’s the right attitude when it comes to Middle East matters,” Kelly said. At the same time, she doesn’t think it’s America’s job to create peace in the region.

“It’s really not,” she said. “It is our job to protect American interests and the American people. And I think Trump … believes truly that Iran cannot get a nuclear weapon. They’re too crazy. They’re too jihadi. They’re a little too keen on killing the Western infidels in order to trust that.”

Kelly praised the Israeli military’s ablility to fight, and believes the nation can take care of itself. But she believes it will continue to be attacked – and “always responds.”

“What their military has done over the past couple of years has been spectacular,” she said. “They’re very, very competent at killing their enemies, that we’ve seen … It’s nonstop. It’s nonstop violence in the Middle East.”

But she sees Iran as being significantly weakened, and gives Trump all the credit for that.

“Trump saw an opportunity, and he took it,” she said. “So he did have data in front of him, and who knows what else we don’t get to see what President Trump gets to see in terms of intel. So I trust him that he thought that it was a valid intelligence assessment that they were speeding up toward the nuclear bomb, and it makes sense to me. … I applaud him for trying.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video above.