Megyn Kelly Slams Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s Stephen Colbert Interview, Says She Wanted to ‘Punch Her in the Face’ | Video

Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s (D-MI) interview with Stephen Colbert didn’t sit well with podcaster Megyn Kelly — in fact, it reminded her how badly she wanted to punch her in the face, she said Thursday.

On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host slammed Slotkin over her interview on “The Late Show” about the Deep State and the military. While talking about the interview, Kelly walked listeners back to the confirmation hearings for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and how “condescending” the senator was.

“This woman is one of the most annoying women in politics, [and] people in politics,” Kelly said. “When she was at that Pete Hegseth confirmation hearing, I wanted to punch her in the face. She was so condescending to him.”

She added: “Every comment was like, ‘I will accept that you might actually care about the men and women in uniform.’ Eff you. He doesn’t need your pat on the head. He’s been there and done that. He’s got buddies he lost. He doesn’t need you, Elissa Slotkin, to verify his courage, his patriotism, love of country and so on. It’s just so infuriating … She’s so f–king annoying.”

Watch the “Megyn Kelly Show” segment below:

Kelly has been going after Colbert and his show particularly hard in the wake of CBS’ decision to cancel the show. She suggested that the late-night host “put on your big boy pants and take it like a man.”

“Many of us have had very public cancellations and some were absolutely brutal,” Kelly added. “And we didn’t invite all our friends to come cry on the set and say, ‘Poor poor her. Poor poor him. American democracy will not be the same.’ Some of us took it like professionals, then picked ourselves up, dusted ourselves off, and moved on with life. Is this how it’s going to be for the next year? Watching this crybaby try to play the victim that his show got cancelled? Grow up. It’s called television, you toddler.”

Representatives for Sen. Slotkin did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.