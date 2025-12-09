Megyn Kelly Attacks Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife With Callback to Trump’s Menstruation Jab: ‘Bleeding Out of Our Wherevers’ | Video

Megyn Kelly made a callback to Donald Trump’s infamous menstruation jab leveled at her back in 2015 while going after Jimmy Kimmel’s wife.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host took another shot at Molly McNearney following her keynote speech at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2025 Women in Entertainment breakfast. Kelly railed against the fact that McNearney was being celebrated for talking about menstruation in her speech while Trump got blasted for it back in 2015.

“She’s on a tear,” Kelly said. “She’s in front of women. So we have to talk about bleeding out of our wherevers, because that’s what defines us. Okay, we got it. Didn’t President Trump take a whole lot of s–t for making that point? Only you get honored if you say it as a leftist, if it’s all about your period and you’re on the left, it’s great. You get an award.”

McNearney appeared at the event to talk about freedom of speech in the wake of her husband’s late-night show being pulled from the air for a week following comments made about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“I’ve been asked to speak about freedom of speech. And I have to be honest, I naively assumed it was a guarantee in this country until September 16, 2025,” McNearney said. “It’s something that I took for granted. It’s something I thought I’d always have, like my period. Did you guys know that those just stop? They just stop. Your period stops, you guys. It stops! And it turns out that some freedoms in this country can, too.”

She added: “We experienced it most recently in 2022 when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and got another taste of it two months ago. I watched a show and co-workers and friends and a man I love be put on indefinite suspension after our very thin-skinned president asked for his removal and his FCC chair to publicly threaten the company that we work for. It’s a fragile time for freedom.”

Back in 2015, Kelly herself was subject to an attack from Trump when the journalist questioned him and his comments at the time about women – remarks that have continued into his second presidency and continue to be aimed at female journalists.

“You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes,” Trump said at the time. “Blood coming out of her wherever.”

Despite that, now Kelly is using the attack against her a decade ago to go after McNearney.