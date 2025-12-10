Megyn Kelly Promises She’ll Never Interview Nick Fuentes After Piers Morgan, Tucker Carlson: ‘I Don’t Really Want to Talk to Crazy’ | Video

Megyn Kelly made it clear she’ll never interview Nick Fuentes after the far-right podcaster’s controversial sit downs with Piers Morgan and Tucker Carlson.

The political commentator shared her stance on the matter during Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” where she noted that she saw “no redeeming value” in giving Fuentes more attention. (Fuentes faced off against Morgan during Monday’s episode of “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” where the latter accused the 27-year-old streamer of being racist and misogynistic.)

“I don’t understand the value that comes out of any of it,” Kelly said to guest Stu Burguiere. “I love Piers, but like, I don’t get it. I don’t think this is worth doing. I just think if you don’t like Nick Fuentes, you should ignore Nick Fuentes.”

Kelly went on to highlight Fuentes’ inflammatory comments about women and his pro-Adolf Hitler stance, which she slammed as merely attention-seeking and “subversive.”

“For me, personally, I see absolutely no redeeming value in doing this,” Kelly added, but clarified she was not criticizing Morgan, as she understood “controversial interviews” are part of his brand.

“People know that name Nick Fuentes now because mostly the left, but also the right, have made him a boogeyman. And they did that for whatever their reasons were, but now he’s better known than ever,” Kelly lamented. “This is why I’ve never asked him for an interview and I have no desire to interview him. I can cross-examine with the best of them. Trust me. If I want to do a contentious interview, I know how. This just seems pointless to me.”

Per Kelly, she doesn’t necessarily find Fuentes’ schtick all that “interesting,” noting conspiracy theorists “do not respond to hard facts.”

She added, “I don’t really want to talk to crazy.”

