Mehmet Oz’s GOP Senate Primary Challenger Concedes, Ending Contentious Recount

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity cardiothoracic surgeon best known for his Daytime Emmy-winning show, has been declared the winner of the Republican U.S. Senate Primary in Pennsylvania.

Oz’s leading opponent, ex-hedge fund executive CEO David McCormick, formally conceded on Friday after failing to catch up on Oz’s extremely narrow lead of 1000 votes after a recount that began May 17. Both candidates had earned 31% of the vote in a crowded GOP field after polls closed.

The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate seeks to fill the seat left behind by the retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. He’ll face off against Democrat John Fetterman in November. Fetterman is currently Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor.

It’s now clear to me, with the recount largely complete, that we have a nominee. And today, I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory, and I told him what I always said to you, that I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind his candidacy, behind his nomination for the Senate. It is so important for Pennsylvanians, so important that we beat John Fetterman,” McCormick said Friday.

The TV personality announced his run last November, and was endorsed by Donald Trump in April.