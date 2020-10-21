Legendary Director Mel Brooks Endorses Biden in First Political Video

Sure enough, his descendants appear behind him, separated from the Hollywood legend by glass doors and wearing masks.
“Why? Because of this coronavirus and Donald Trump’s not doing a damned thing about it. So many people have died and when you’re dead, you can’t do much. So, I’m voting for Joe Biden. I like Joe and why do I like Joe? Because Joe likes facts, because Joe likes science, and Joe will keep us going. Take a tip from me: Vote for Joe.”
Max Brooks previously made a PSA encouraging social distancing to protect older Americans like his father.
He dismisses his younger relatives — who are now holding Biden signs — and tells them he loves them before announcing he needs to fill out his early ballot in favor of the Democratic nominee.
The Biden endorsement might have been Brooks’ first political video, but he’s been keeping busy in other ways well into his 90s. The EGOT winner and comedy legend has continued to work with roles in films like 2018’s “Hotel Transylvania 3” and 2019’s “Toy Story 4.” He’s also been working on a stage musical adaptation of his 1974 comedy Western “Blazing Saddles.”
11 Actors Over 90 Still Making a Mark in Hollywood, From Mel Brooks to Betty White (Photos)
These actors are 90+ and show no signs of slowing down.
Getty Images
Mel Brooks (born 1926)
The EGOT winner and comedy legend has kept working into his 90s, with roles in films like 2018's "Hotel Transylvania 3" and 2019's "Toy Story 4." He's also been working on a stage musical adaptation of his 1974 comedy Western "Blazing Saddles."
Getty Images
Ed Asner (born 1929)
The Emmy-winning star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Lou Grant" has kept working, with 2020 appearances in TV shows like "Modern Family," "Blue Bloods" and "Briarpatch."
Getty Images
Cicely Tyson (born 1924)
An Oscar nominee for 1972's "Sounder" (and an honorary Oscar winner in 2019), Tyson has stayed on screen in films like "The Help" and 2017's "Fall From Grace" as well as TV shows like "Cherish the Day" and "How to Get Away With Murder."
Getty Images
Dick Van Dyke (born 1925)
The Emmy-winning star of the '60s sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show" also broke out on the big screen in films like 1964's "Mary Poppins" and 1968's "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." But he's had a resurgence in this century with roles in the "Night at the Museum" series, Showtime's "Kidding" and 2018's "Mary Poppins Returns."
Getty Images
Betty White (born 1922)
The Emmy-winning star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Golden Girls" had another sitcom hit in her 90s with "Hot in Cleveland." She also voiced a character in 2019's "Toy Story 4" and will appear in "A Betty White Christmas" in 2020.
Getty Images
Bob Newhart (born 1929)
The standup comic became a sitcom legend with three shows that bore his name. And he's made appearances in shows like "The Big Bang Theory" (finally winning his first Emmy in 2013) as well as "The Librarians" and "Young Sheldon."
Getty Images
Angela Lansbury (born 1925)
A three-time Oscar nominee for films like "Gaslight" and "The Manchurian Candidate," Lansbury earned fame on TV as well, particularly the long-running mystery "Murder She Wrote." A six-time Tony winner for her work on Broadway, she has continued working in projects like 2018's "Mary Poppins Returns."
Getty Images
Cloris Leachman (born 1926)
Leachman won an Oscar for her work in 1971's "The Last Picture Show," and followed that with work in comedy like "Young Frankenstein" and her long-running sitcom "Phyllis." More recently, she's appeared in shows like "Raising Hope," "American Gods" and the reboot of "Mad About You."
Getty Images
Estelle Parsons (born 1927)
Parsons won an Oscar for 1967's "Bonnie and Clyde" and she's kept working on both stage and screen well into her 90s, appearing in shows like "The Good Wife," "Grace and Frankie" and "The Conners."
Getty Images
Christopher Plummer (born 1929)
Plummer, best known for starring in the 1965 classic "The Sound of Music," became the oldest actor to win the Oscar, for 2010's "Beginners" (and picked up another nomination at age 88 for "All the Money in the World"). More recently, he starred in 2019's "Knives Out" and the Canadian TV drama "Departure."
Getty Images
Clint Eastwood (born 1930)
The star, who rose to prominence in '60s Westerns ("A Fistful of Dollars") and '70s action films ("Dirty Harry"), has won four Oscars as a director and producer of "Unforgiven" and "Million Dollar Baby." In addition to starring in his own 2018 film "The Mule," he's also kept up an active career as a director whose recent works include 2018's "The 15:17 to Paris" and 2019's "Richard Jewell."
Getty Images
1 of 12
Some stars show no signs of slowing down
These actors are 90+ and show no signs of slowing down.