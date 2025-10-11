Mel Gibson’s ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ Will Not Star Jim Caviezel as Jesus

Mel Gibson’s “The Resurrection of the Christ” will feature a new Jesus as Jim Caviezel will not return, TheWrap has confirmed.

The “Passion of the Christ” follow-up will be released by Lionsgate and feature an all-new cast.

“They’re [currently] meeting with actors [in Rome],” a source told The New York Post, which first reported the news. Monica Bellucci, who previously starred as Mary Magdalene, won’t return as well.

“The Resurrection of the Christ” Parts One and Two are Gibson’s follow-ups to his landmark film “The Passion of the Christ,” which, until last year, was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time domestically. “The Passion of the Christ” debuted in 2004 to an opening weekend of $83 million on its way to taking in $370 million in North American theaters and more than $610 million globally off a $30 million production budget.

The movie received polarizing reviews at the time, but ultimately nabbed three Oscar nominations at the 77th Academy Awards — including Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Best Original Score.

“The Resurrection of the Christ” will be released by Lionsgate in two parts, with Part One set for release on Good Friday, March 26, 2027, and Part Two slated for 40 days after its opening weekend on Ascension Day, Thursday, May 6, 2027.

“The Resurrection of the Christ” Parts One and Two will be produced by Gibson and his Icon Productions partner, Bruce Davey.