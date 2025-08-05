Mel Gibson’s ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ Split in 2 Parts, Sets March and May 2027 Release Dates

Mel Gibson’s “The Resurrection of the Christ” will be released by Lionsgate in two parts, with Part One set for release on Good Friday, March 26, 2027, and Part Two slated for 40 days after its opening weekend on Ascension Day, Thursday, May 6, 2027, the studio announced Tuesday.

“The Resurrection of the Christ” Parts One and Two are Gibson’s follow-ups to his landmark film “The Passion of the Christ,” which until last year was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time domestically. “The Passion of the Christ” debuted in 2004 to an opening weekend of $83 million on its way to taking in $370 million in North American theaters and more than $610 million globally off a $30 million production budget.

“The Resurrection of the Christ” Parts One and Two will be produced by Gibson and his Icon Productions partner Bruce Davey.

“For many, many people across the globe, ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ is the most anticipated theatrical event in a generation. It is also an awe-inspiring and spectacularly epic theatrical film that is going to leave moviegoers worldwide breathless,” Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, previously said in a statement. “Mel is one of the greatest directors of our time, and this project is both deeply personal to him and the perfect showcase for his talents as a filmmaker. My relationship with Mel and Bruce dates back 30 years, and I am thrilled to be partnering with them once again on this landmark event for audiences.”

“Lionsgate’s brave, innovative spirit and nimble, can-do attitude have inspired me for a long time, and I couldn’t think of a more perfect distributor for ‘The Resurrection of the Christ,’” Gibson added. “I’ve enjoyed working with Adam and the team several times over recent years. I know the clever ingenuity, passion and ambition the entire team commits to their projects and I’m confident they will bring everything they can to the release of this movie.”