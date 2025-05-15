Mel Gibson Teams With Lionsgate for ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’

The feature serves as the follow-up to his 2004 religious blockbuster “The Passion of the Christ”

Passion of the Christ Newmarket Films
"The Passion of the Christ" (Credit: Newmarket Films)

Oscar-winning director and producers Mel Gibson and Bruce Davey and their Icon Productions banner have teamed with Lionsgate as the studio partner on “The Resurrection of the Christ,” the follow-up to 2004’s “The Passion of the Christ.” The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

The deal is the latest collaboration between Gibson and Lionsgate, following his two most recent films as a director – this year’s “Flight Risk,” starring Mark Wahlberg, and the Oscar-nominated “Hacksaw Ridge.”

“For many, many people across the globe, ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ is the most anticipated theatrical event in a generation. It is also an awe-inspiring and spectacularly epic theatrical film that is going to leave moviegoers worldwide breathless,” Fogelson said in a statement. “Mel is one of the greatest directors of our time, and this project is both deeply personal to him and the perfect showcase for his talents as a filmmaker. My relationship with Mel and Bruce dates back 30 years, and I am thrilled to be partnering with them once again on this landmark event for audiences.”

“Lionsgate’s brave, innovative spirit and nimble, can-do attitude have inspired me for a long time, and I couldn’t think of a more perfect distributor for ‘The Resurrection of the Christ,’” Gibson added. “I’ve enjoyed working with Adam and the team several times over recent years. I know the clever ingenuity, passion and ambition the entire team commits to their projects and I’m confident they will bring everything they can to the release of this movie.”

Lauren Bixby, John Biondo and Grace Clements oversaw the deal on behalf of the studio. Bruce Davey and Vicki Christianson of Icon, Jim Osborne of IAG and attorney Joel VanderKloot oversaw on behalf of the filmmakers.

passion of the christ
Read Next
Jim Caviezel to Play Jesus Again in Mel Gibson's 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

Comments