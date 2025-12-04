Jimmy Fallon Questions How Melania Could Be Annoyed by Trump’s Ballroom Construction if ‘She Lives 200 Miles Away’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon questioned how President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump could actually be annoyed by the East Wing-ballroom construction at the White House when “she lives 200 miles away.”

“President Trump has been focused on building his new ballroom, and he just said that Melania is upset over all the construction noise,” Fallon said during his “Tonight Show” monologue on Wednesday before slyly joking: “It must be really loud, ’cause she lives 200 miles away.”

The joke is referring to how Melania is supposedly only living in the White House part-time. Back in January, Melania shared that she will going between her homes in New York and Florida at Mar-a-Lago.

Watch the “Tonight Show” clip below:

“I will be in the White House. And you know when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York,” Melania said at the time during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” “When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a First Lady, to be a wife. And once we are in on Jan. 20, you serve the country.”

But jokes about the presidential couple butting heads, and maybe even disliking one another, have been made countless times over the years. And when Trump shared on Tuesday that Melania wasn’t the most “thrilled,” it only added to the theory, as well as Fallon’s arsenal of gags.

“Melania is so mad about the construction, she stopped speaking to Trump nine years ago,” Fallon joked on Wednesday.

“Trump rarely hears the noise ’cause half his day is spent in a tanning bed, the other half is in an MRI, so he doesn’t know what’s happening,” Fallon said, keeping it up. “The construction noise is brutal, but it’s the only thing keeping Trump awake.”

Trump made his remarks during an interview with reporters on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled,” Trump said at the time. “She hears pile drivers in the background, all day, all night.”