‘The Daily Show’ Says Trump Is ‘Overcompensating’ With Massive Ballroom Project: ‘This Is a Rental’ | Video

“The Daily Show” accused Donald Trump of “overcompensating” for the size of his manhood by orchestrating a massive ballroom project at the White House, which saw the demolition of the historic East Wing.

Host Michael Kosta ripped into the president during Thursday night’s monologue, given the latter promised the building wouldn’t be impacted when he first announced his ballroom plans.

“Now, when he started, he promised that it would be separate from the existing White House and he wouldn’t touch the East Wing, that this construction would strictly be over the pants,” Kosta joked. “Then, this week, there was a minor change to the plan when Trump ripped open the side of the East Wing, like it had a Labubu inside.”

After Kosta showed pictures of the now fully-demolished East Wing, he expressed in disbelief: “Holy s–t, man. Keep in mind, everyone, this is a rental, you know?”

“This is all happening so fast,” he went on. “This guy has been taking 15 years to give us a healthcare plan. But in three and a half days, he’s demolished half the White House.”

Kosta then roasted Trump for the miniature model the president presented to press, which saw the pending ballroom nearly double the size of the White House.

“I mean, I don’t know a lot about architecture,” Kosta quipped. “But I do know a thing or two about overcompensating for a small penis.”

Kosta is just the latest late night personality to slam Trump over the ballroom project, as Stephen Colbert accused the president of “going Hulk smash on the White House” during Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

However, the White House has responded to criticism by calling it “manufactured outrage.”

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.