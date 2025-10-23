Apple, Amazon Among Donors for New White House Ballroom as Demolition Photos Show Destruction of Movie Theater

The White House released a list of donors to President Trump’s impending ballroom addition to the White House on Thursday, and several tech companies, including Google, Meta and Amazon are on it.
Despite initially promising that the ballroom would cost around $200 million, Trump confirmed on Wednesday that price tag has inflated to $300 million. He also revealed this week that he is considering suing his own Justice Department for investigations into him that proved wrongdoing, for $230 million, and floated the idea of using that money for the ballroom.
It’s unclear how much the donors revealed on Thursday are contributing, but in addition to Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta, the list includes cryptocurrency investors and companies, including the Winklevoss brothers (you may recognize their names thanks to “The Social Network”), tobacco company Altria group, and more.
You can see the full list of donors to the ballroom below:
- Altria Group
- Amazon
- Apple
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Caterpillar
- Coinbase
- Comcast Corporation
- J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul
- Hard Rock International
- HP
- Lockheed Martin
- Meta Platforms
- Micron Technology
- Microsoft
- NextEra Energy
- Palantir Technologies
- Ripple
- Reynolds American
- T-Mobile
- Tether America
- Union Pacific Railroad
- Adelson Family Foundation
- Stefan E. Brodie
- Betty Wold Johnson Foundation
- Charles and Marissa Cascarilla
- Edward and Shari Glazer
- Harold Hamm
- Benjamin Leon Jr.
- The Lutnick Family
- The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation
- Stephen A. Schwarzman
- Konstantin Sokolov
- Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher
- Paolo Tiramani
- Cameron Winklevoss
- Tyler Winklevoss
The CEOs of Meta, Google and Amazon were all present at Trump’s inauguration earlier this year, and given priority seating.
Also revealed on Thursday was the further extent of the demolition of the East Wing of the White House to make space for the ballroom. In new photos, it appears the destruction extended to the White House movie theater as well.
The destruction has faced widespread criticism, in part because Trump originally said the East Wing would largely stay intact, and in part because of the history attached to the area. Historically, the East Wing has housed the office of the First Lady and her staffers.