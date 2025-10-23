Apple, Amazon Among Donors for New White House Ballroom as Demolition Photos Show Destruction of Movie Theater

The White House released a list of donors to President Trump’s impending ballroom addition to the White House on Thursday, and several tech companies, including Google, Meta and Amazon are on it.

Despite initially promising that the ballroom would cost around $200 million, Trump confirmed on Wednesday that price tag has inflated to $300 million. He also revealed this week that he is considering suing his own Justice Department for investigations into him that proved wrongdoing, for $230 million, and floated the idea of using that money for the ballroom.

It’s unclear how much the donors revealed on Thursday are contributing, but in addition to Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta, the list includes cryptocurrency investors and companies, including the Winklevoss brothers (you may recognize their names thanks to “The Social Network”), tobacco company Altria group, and more.

You can see the full list of donors to the ballroom below:

Altria Group

Amazon

Apple

Booz Allen Hamilton

Caterpillar

Coinbase

Comcast Corporation

J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul

Hard Rock International

Google

HP

Lockheed Martin

Meta Platforms

Micron Technology

Microsoft

NextEra Energy

Palantir Technologies

Ripple

Reynolds American

T-Mobile

Tether America

Union Pacific Railroad

Adelson Family Foundation

Stefan E. Brodie

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

Charles and Marissa Cascarilla

Edward and Shari Glazer

Harold Hamm

Benjamin Leon Jr.

The Lutnick Family

The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

Stephen A. Schwarzman

Konstantin Sokolov

Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher

Paolo Tiramani

Cameron Winklevoss

Tyler Winklevoss

The CEOs of Meta, Google and Amazon were all present at Trump’s inauguration earlier this year, and given priority seating.

Also revealed on Thursday was the further extent of the demolition of the East Wing of the White House to make space for the ballroom. In new photos, it appears the destruction extended to the White House movie theater as well.

The destruction has faced widespread criticism, in part because Trump originally said the East Wing would largely stay intact, and in part because of the history attached to the area. Historically, the East Wing has housed the office of the First Lady and her staffers.