Melania Trump Has ‘No Interest’ in Husband’s Potential 2024 Presidential Run, CNN’s Kate Bennett Says (Video)

Will Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? He refuses to give a definitive answer on that just yet. But, according to CNN host Kate Bennett, the former first lady has absolutely no desire to see or help make it happen.

“Not unlike 2016, Melania Trump has no intention, really, of joining the campaign or being a prolific presence,” Bennett said during a segment on Sunday morning’s “Inside Politics.” “And I’ve spoke to people who’ve said that she’s not even really interested in being in the White House again, going through being first lady again.”

Bennett added that the former first lady is “an extremely private person” and that being in the spotlight next to her husband was never something she wanted to begin with.

“She’s retreated now, back to Mar-a-Lago, being a mom, etc.,” Bennett said. “And she really has no interest in helping her husband with his perceived, as we all know, his ‘next step’ political ambitions.”

Melania Trump’s time as first lady was criticized by many over her four years at her husband’s side. From her choice of a designer jacket with a negative message to tearing up the historical White House rose garden, she became increasingly absent from public eye (and scrutiny) and more frequently the topic of gossip.

“I could say I’m the most bullied person on the world,” she said in an October 2018 interview with ABC News. “One of them. If you really see what people saying about me.”

For the most part, people on Twitter seemed perfectly fine with not seeing her in the White House again. “Melania” started trending almost immediately after the CNN reported aired, with people supporting her desire not to return to the White House. “No one is interested in her, so it works out,” George Felton tweeted.

CNN:

"Melania Trump is disinterested in public political life."



No one is interested in her, so it works out. — George Felton (@feltongeorge) September 5, 2021

You can check out more response’s to Melania Trump’s aversion to the White House below.

Melania Trump doesn’t want to be First Lady again, which is good because the American people don’t want her to be First Lady again, either. — Erie Siobhan is Vaxxed to the Max 🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) September 5, 2021

Donald's big announcement getting preempted by Melania saying she has "no interest" in being FLOTUS again is the most beta shit we've seen in politics and I don't think we're appreciating that enough. pic.twitter.com/9yyzqaE421 — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) September 5, 2021

Melania Trump has no interest in being First Lady again.



Good! We don’t want that disgusting trash back in our White House! — 🌊🇺🇸Serena Democrat/Patriot 🌊🇺🇸 (@serena_patriot) September 5, 2021