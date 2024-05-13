Melanie Lynskey couldn’t keep her cool while meeting Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Monday. The actress admitted that her friends were making fun of her for having to come on the show and act natural while promoting her work on “The Last of Us,” “Yellowjackets” and more.

“I am freaking out right now, like I might cry because I’m obsessed with you,” Lynskey said from the very top, eyes visibly misty. “I love you so much. Everyone in my life has been making so much fun of me for the fact that I have to be here and meet you. They’re all like, ‘Will you be OK?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I won’t be!’”

Clarkson took the profuse adoration in stride, pivoting instead to talk about Lynskey’s natural New Zealand accent. (The actress’ best-known roles most often utilize an American accent.)

“Your voice is throwing me, man,” Clarkson said. “I feel like I only see you in movies and shows and I’m just, like, ‘Wait, what?’”

After some icebreaking conversation about how lovely New Zealand and the people are (Clarkson apparently wanted to buy property there in her 20s), Emmy-nominated actress Lynskey finally regained her composure.

“I’m trying to come back into my body,” she said. “Help.”

The two eventually got to talking about tattoos and how Lynskey’s most recent one was a cat originally drawn by her daughter. Clarkson admitted that she loved the idea so much that she planned on stealing it.

“That’s special, I want to do that with my kids,” Clarkson said. “I’m ripping the idea, just so you know. It’s a great idea. It’s cool because we travel, I think we travel a lot for work sometimes and so it’s nice to look down and have her.”

Lynskey currently stars in Showtime hit “Yellowjackets” and Peacock’s “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” and was recently in “The Last of Us” and “Don’t Look Up.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs weekdays via Universal Television.