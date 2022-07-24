Former “Naked and Afraid” contestant Melanie Rauscher was found dead July 17 in a residence in Prescott, Arizona. She was 35.

Rauscher was found dead while dog sitting for a family on vacation, according to Corey Kasun, a rep for the Prescott Police Department, who confirmed the news to TMZ. When the family returned on July 17, they found Rauscher dead in the guest bedroom.

Several cans of compressed air were reportedly found by Rauscher’s body. Police reported that there were no obvious signs of foul play, nor a suicide note or drug paraphernalia.

The “Naked and Afraid” veteran appeared on two seasons of the Discovery Channel, including “Naked and Afraid” in 2013 and the series spinoff, “Naked and Afraid XL,” in 2015.

The dog Rauscher was caring for was fine.

The Prescott Police Department did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.