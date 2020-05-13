Melissa Etheridge’s Son, Beckett Cypher, Dies at 21

Beckett Cypher, singer Melissa Etheridge’s son, has died at the age of 21.

The news was confirmed in a tweet from the singer’s official Twitter account, attributed to her team. “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today,” the tweet read.

No cause of death or further statement was given.

Etheridge had two children with her former partner Julie Cypher, daughter Bailey and son Beckett. In a Rolling Stone interview from 2000, Etheridge and Cypher revealed that David Crosby of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash was the biological father. The couple split later that year.

Etheridge had been doing a daily series of remote “Concert From Home” performances for fans on her Facebook page in recent weeks. The most recent episode streamed live on Tuesday.