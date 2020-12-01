Go Pro Today

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Set Workplace Comedy ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ at Netflix

Duo will star in and executive produce the series created by Falcone

Netflix has picked up the workplace comedy series “God’s Favorite Idiot” from executive producers and stars Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy.

The 16-episode series stars Falcone as mid-level tech support employee Clark Thompson who finds love with his co-worker Amily Luck (McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. The series description also promises “roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.”

Falcone is creator of the series, and will executive produce with McCarthy via their On The Day production company.

