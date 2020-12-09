Mellissa Carone, a freelance consultant who briefly worked for Dominion Voting Systems and testified as a voter fraud “witness” for Rudy Giuliani, says she “loved” Cecily Strong’s (very drunk) portrayal of her on “Saturday Night Live.”

Still, she insisted, she “wasn’t drunk” last week when she said without evidence that she witnessed voting fraud in Michigan.

In a Tuesday chat with “Inside Edition,” she said, “I would swear under oath that I wasn’t drunk.”

Videos of her impassioned testimony quickly circulated on Twitter last week. Some captions questioned whether she was intoxicated while others outright asserted it.

When Strong took on Carone’s performance on “SNL,” she left the Michigan lawmakers at the hearing to get “another drink.”

“I loved it,” Carone told “Inside Edition” of the sketch, which took the already wild hearing further by adding in fictional witnesses like My Pillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell. “I think she did a great job. I think she was very funny. She looked just like me.”

As for the reactions from Twitter observers and “SNL” writers, Carone said, “I’m not hurt. That’s my personality.”

She’s also “not concerned at all” now that Giuliani himself tested positive for COVID-19. She wasn’t wearing a face mask when she sat directly next to Giuliani at the hearing and though the county health department issued guidance after his diagnosis that anyone present who failed to cover their face must quarantine, she has no plans to do that.

In her “Inside Edition” interview, Carone still failed to provide proof of any voter fraud. Watch above.