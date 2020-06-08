Trump Campaign Aide ‘Deeply’ Sorry for Sharing Video of Man Wielding Chainsaw At Protestors, Saying N-Word

Mercedes Schlapp deleted the retweet

| June 8, 2020 @ 6:33 AM
mercedes schlapp

Getty Images

Mercedes Schlapp, a senior advisor to President Trump’s re-election campaign, apologized over the weekend for sharing a video of a man wielding a chainsaw against protestors and saying the N-word.

Schlapp told Fox News Sunday, “I retweeted without watching the full video and I deeply apologize. I deleted the tweet.  I would never knowingly promote the use of that word. The intent was that these protestors wanted to call the cops for their own safety despite them wanting to defund the cops.”

The video, posted Friday, shows a man in Texas warning protesters not to let black people “fool” them. He tells the protesters, who are demonstrating against police brutality in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, to “go home.” Instead of “black people,” he uses a racial slur and profanities.

Also Read: Ivanka Trump Called Out After Posting 'Tone-Deaf' Video of Canceled Commencement Speech

CBS reports that the chainsaw-wielding man was identified as Daniel Pena and taken into custody.

Unrest has roiled the country since Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.

Demonstrators have demanded accountability, justice and, in some cases, the disbanding of police forces. In Minneapolis, city council members have been informing the public via Twitter that they are looking into doing just that. Ward 3 councilmember Steve Fletcher tweeted last week, “Several of us on the council are working on finding out what it would take to disband the MPD and start fresh with a community-oriented, non-violent public safety and outreach capacity.”

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
1 of 29

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE