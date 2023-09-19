Meredith Stiehm Easily Reelected as WGA West President

Writers Guild of America West announced on Tuesday that guild president Meredith Stiehm was easily reelected to a new two-year term in its union election as the ongoing writers strike reaches its 140th day.

Stiehm received 91% of the vote over “Key & Peele” writer Rich Talarico. Vice president Michele Mulroney and secretary-treasurer Betsy Thomas were also re-elected by similar margins against challengers Issac Gómez and Jeffrey Thompson, respectively. Voting took place between Aug. 29 and Tuesday.

The election results come a day before Stiehm and the WGA negotiating committee are set to meet with Hollywood studios for another round of talks on a new contract. If a deal is not reached in the next two weeks, the 2023 WGA strike will become the longest strike in entertainment industry history, passing the writers strike of 1988, which lasted 154 days.

“I ran for president two years ago because I believe that ‘impossible’ things are possible,” Stiehm said in her campaign statement. “The 2023 MBA will be the next example of that. I believe in shooting high, speaking truth to power, and holding the line when necessary. I am guided by fairness and principle, and if it comes to a stand-off for a righteous cause, I am tireless.”

The guild also announced the results of the election for its board of directors, with five incumbents being reelected: Adam Conover, Nicole Yorkin, Dailyn Rodriguez, Zoe Marshall, and Dante W. Harper. They will be joined by newly elected members Molly Nussbaum, Scott Alexander and Rob Forman.