tech merger hollywood

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images

A Merger Wave Sped Up by the Pandemic Will Transform Hollywood

WAXWORD

by | June 1, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

A paradox: The number of companies that distribute mass entertainment is shrinking even as the volume of content is exploding

The change that has come to Hollywood is speeding up, not slowing down.

Two mega-mergers in rapid succession – Discovery merging with WarnerMedia in a $40 billion deal and Amazon buying MGM for $8.45 billion, both in the month of May — should tell you something about the velocity of change that is underway.

Become a member to read more.
Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

A Quiet Place Part II

How ‘A Quiet Place – Part II’ Success Raises This Summer’s Box Office Expectations

How ‘The Talk’ Has Stood in the Ratings Since Sharon Osbourne’s Exit

Why Apple’s China Policy May Undermine Tim Cook’s ‘Moral Responsibility’ Stance

Ratings: Not a Lot of Love for Fox’s ‘iHeartRadio Music Awards’

WrapPRO Roundtable: Will the Sports Rights Bubble Ever Burst? | Video
mgm

What Happens to James Bond, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and Other MGM Films and TV Shows After Amazon Takeover
Gloria Calderon Kellett

Gloria Calderón Kellett Sets Holiday Rom-Com Series ‘With Love’ at Amazon
jason kilar warnermedia

Jason Kilar Plans to Stay as WarnerMedia CEO Into 2022
Crime Scene Kitchen

Ratings: Joel McHale’s ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Savors ‘Masked Singer’ Finale Lead-in
big tech nollywood amazon netflix apple

Tech Takes Hollywood: How Amazon’s MGM Buy Signals a New Order in the Content Game

Will Top MGM Execs Mark Burnett and Michael De Luca Survive Amazon Takeover?