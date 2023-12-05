“Merrily We Roll Along” is, well, rolling right along as Broadway’s hottest ticket.

The revival of Stephen Sondheim’s storied musical starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez announced Tuesday that it is extending four months on Broadway to run through July 7, 2024. It has set sales records, playing to sold-out crowds at the Hudson Theatre since opening Oct. 10.

Tickets for the new dates listed beyond March 24 go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET following an American Express presale, which launched Tuesday morning.

This four-month extension marks the second time “Merrily We Roll Along,” as directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, added dates to its Broadway run after a transfer from Off-Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop.

An official synopsis of the production reads: “Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist and playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.”

Pairing with Sondheim’s music and lyrics on the musical is a book by George Furth based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

Friedman’s direction is matched with a design and creative team that includes Tim Jackson (choreography), Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations), Soutra Gilmour (scenic and costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), Cookie Jordan (hair and wig design), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), Joel Fram (music direction and additional vocal arrangements), Catherine Jayes (music supervision), Alvin Hough Jr. (associate music supervision) and Kristy Norter (music coordination).

In TheWrap’s review of the Broadway production, Robert Hofler wrote that the staging of this notoriously difficult tuner “works completely” and “is downright wonderful.”

For more information, visit MerrilyOnBroadway.com.