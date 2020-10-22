Go Pro Today

Ready for ‘The Prom’? Netflix Debuts Trailer for Star-Studded Musical (Video)

Meryl Streep-led ensemble production arrives Dec. 11 on Netflix

Netflix just dropped the trailer for its ensemble musical “The Prom.”

Based on the Broadway production of the same name, “The Prom” follows an Indiana teenager who wants to bring her girlfriend to her school’s prom. After they are banned from attending, a group comes together to fight the injustice.

Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana Debose, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Sofia Deler and Kerry Washington star.

Ryan Murphy will direct and produce. Other producers include Alexis Woodall and the Broadway musical’s producers, Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein. More of the stage show’s creative team is coming over to help on the TV movie adaptation, with Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin writing the script and Beguelin and Matthew Sklar handling music and lyrics, which are based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

“The Prom” will hit Netflix on Dec. 11.

THE PROM (L to R) JAMES CORDEN as BARRY GLICKMAN, NICOLE KIDMAN as ANGIE DICKINSON, ANDREW RANNELLS as TRENT OLIVER, MERYL STREEP as DEE DEE ALLEN in THE PROM. Cr. MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX © 2020

THE PROM (L to R) JAMES CORDEN as BARRY GLICKMAN, NICOLE KIDMAN as ANGIE DICKINSON, MERYL STREEP as DEE DEE ALLEN, KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY as MR. HAWKINS in THE PROM. Cr. MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX © 2020

THE PROM (L to R) NICO GREETHAM as NICK, LOGAN RILEY HASSEL as KAYLEE, ARIANA DEBOSE as ALYSSA GREENE, ANDREW RANNELLS as TRENT OLIVER, JO ELLEN PELLMAN as EMMA, SOFIA DELER as SHELBY, NATHANIEL POTVIN as KEVIN, TRACEY ULLMAN as VERA, JAMES CORDEN as BARRY GLICKMAN in THE PROM. Cr. MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX © 2020

THE PROM (L to R) MERYL STREEP as DEE DEE ALLEN, JAMES CORDEN as BARRY GLICKMAN in THE PROM. Cr. MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX © 2020

THE PROM (L to R) ARIANA DEBOSE as ALYSSA GREENE, KERRY WASHINGTON as MRS. GREENE in THE PROM. Cr. MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX © 2020

