Netflix just dropped the trailer for its ensemble musical “The Prom.”
Based on the Broadway production of the same name, “The Prom” follows an Indiana teenager who wants to bring her girlfriend to her school’s prom. After they are banned from attending, a group comes together to fight the injustice.
Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana Debose, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham, Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin, Sofia Deler and Kerry Washington star.
Ryan Murphy will direct and produce. Other producers include Alexis Woodall and the Broadway musical’s producers, Bill Damaschke and Dori Berinstein. More of the stage show’s creative team is coming over to help on the TV movie adaptation, with Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin writing the script and Beguelin and Matthew Sklar handling music and lyrics, which are based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.
“The Prom” will hit Netflix on Dec. 11.
Watch the teaser above, and check out some other images from the film below:
