MGM Co-Presidents of Production Cassidy Lange, Adam Rosenberg Depart Studio

MGM Co-presidents of Production Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg are exiting the studio that they’ve been at since 2011, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

The two were jointly promoted in 2018 to manage the growth of film franchises like James Bond while also reimagining IP in the MGM library and overseeing original productions. An individual with knowledge said the duo exited out of their deals, and it was amicable.

Last week, MGM was hit with layoffs, while its marketing and distribution arm United Artists Releasing (UAR) furloughed one-third of its staff.

Seven percent of the studio’s staff was were eliminated — around 60 jobs — with cuts impacting all departments in the TV and film spaces. Members of senior management at MGM took voluntary pay reductions across all divisions of the company. Senior management at UAR also took salary reductions. But last month, Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael De Luca hired Pam Abdy as motion picture group president.

Lange joined MGM in 2011 as senior vice president of development and production, working on films such as “Me Before You” and “Tomb Raider.” She also worked on the upcoming film 007 film “No Time to Die,” whose release date was pushed from April to November in response to the coronavirus shutdown.

Rosenberg also joined MGM in 2011 as senior vice president of development and production after a stint as an executive at Spyglass. During his time at MGM, he oversaw films like “Creed” and its sequel, Sam Mendes’ James Bond entries and “Fighting With My Family.” He was in the middle of production on Sylvester Stallone’s “Samaritan” before production was shut down due to the pandemic.

