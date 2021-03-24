MGM in Talks to Acquire Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’ With Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman

MGM is in advanced negotiations to acquire the North American rights to “A Good Person,” the next film from director Zach Braff that will star Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

MGM is also in talks to acquire a number of international territories, including Latin America, Scandinavia, Russia, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, among other markets

Braff will write and direct “A Good Person,” which stars Pugh as a woman whose life falls apart after she’s involved in a fatal accident. Years later, she forms an unlikely friendship with Freeman, who plays her would-be father-in-law and helps her lead a life worth living.

MGM will release “A Good Person” domestically through MGM’s joint distribution and marketing label United Artists Releasing. Production hopes to begin this fall.

Braff’s previous film was 2017’s “Going Out in Style,” which also starred Freeman, and he most recently directed an episode of the Apple TV+ comedy series “Ted Lasso.” MGM’s film group president Pamela Abdy also previously worked with Braff on his feature directorial debut, 2004’s “Garden State.”

Rocket Science handled international sales on “A Good Person,” and CAA Media Finance arranged financing and is representing the film’s domestic distribution rights.

Pugh is an Oscar nominee for “Little Women” and is working on Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” She’ll next be seen in “Black Widow” for Marvel and is also attached to another film at Apple TV+, a sci-fi project called “Dolly.”

Freeman was last seen in “The Comeback Trail” and will next be seen in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife.”

