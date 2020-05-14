MGM Lands George Miller’s Next Film ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ With Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton

Latest feature from “Mad Max: Fury Road” director is expected to shoot in Australia, London and Istanbul

| May 14, 2020 @ 1:39 PM Last Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 1:55 PM
George Miller

Getty Images

MGM has acquired the North American rights to the next film from “Mad Max: Fury Road” director George Miller called “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” which will star Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, MGM announced Thursday.

Miller also wrote the film and will produce it with Doug Mitchell. MGM will release the film in the U.S. via MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is expected to shoot in Australia, London and Istanbul.

Also Read: Idris Elba's 'Turn Up Charlie' Canceled by Netflix After One Season

Miller is an Oscar winner for the animated film “Happy Feet.” He’s best known for his work on the original “Mad Max” trilogy, and he most recently directed the critically acclaimed blockbuster “Mad Max: Fury Road” from 2015, which rebooted the franchise starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The film grossed $375.2 million and has been listed frequently among critics’ lists of one of the best films of the 2010s.

Elba most recently starred in “Cats” and will be seen in “The Suicide Squad.” Swinton will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” which will hit theaters later this fall.

Miller is represented by CAA. Elba is represented by WME. Swinton is represented by UTA. CAA Media Finance handled North American and Chinese distribution rights and FilmNation handled overseas sales.

Deadline first reported the news.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
1 of 54

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE