MGM has acquired the North American rights to the next film from “Mad Max: Fury Road” director George Miller called “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” which will star Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, MGM announced Thursday.

Miller also wrote the film and will produce it with Doug Mitchell. MGM will release the film in the U.S. via MGM’s United Artists Releasing banner.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” is expected to shoot in Australia, London and Istanbul.

Miller is an Oscar winner for the animated film “Happy Feet.” He’s best known for his work on the original “Mad Max” trilogy, and he most recently directed the critically acclaimed blockbuster “Mad Max: Fury Road” from 2015, which rebooted the franchise starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The film grossed $375.2 million and has been listed frequently among critics’ lists of one of the best films of the 2010s.

Elba most recently starred in “Cats” and will be seen in “The Suicide Squad.” Swinton will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” which will hit theaters later this fall.

Miller is represented by CAA. Elba is represented by WME. Swinton is represented by UTA. CAA Media Finance handled North American and Chinese distribution rights and FilmNation handled overseas sales.

Deadline first reported the news.