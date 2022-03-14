“X,” a new horror movie from A24 and director Ti West that stars Mia Goth, has already filmed a surprise prequel movie that was unveiled following the film’s premiere at SXSW on Sunday.

A24 is releasing “X” in theaters on Friday, but after the world premiere, the film was accompanied by footage that announced an upcoming prequel. It’s already been shot in secret and on location in New Zealand, and will have Goth reprising her role. Ti West also wrote and directed the prequel, which is in post-production now.

“X” is the story of a group of young filmmakers in 1979 who set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, only for their reclusive, elderly hosts to catch them in the act, forcing the cast to fight for their lives.

Early reviews have praised the horror movie as a darkly humorous and bloody homage to “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” “X” also stars Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure and Scott Mescudi.

“X” and its prequel film are produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss and Kevin Turen and executive produced by Goth, Dennis Cummings, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Karina Manashil, Scott Mescudi and Peter Phok.

“X” opens in wide release on Friday via A24.